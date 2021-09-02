Qatar working with Turkey to reopen Kabul airport: FM al-Thani

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations in Kabul airport .

Sheikh Mohammed was speaking at a joint press conference with Britain 's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Doha.



Al-Thani said Qatar is exerting efforts to achieve an international consensus on the situation in Afghanistan .



" Qatar is a firm supporter of stability, security" he stressed.



For his part, the top British diplomat said the Taliban movement must uphold its commitment to form an inclusive government.

Raab said the UK would not recognizing the Taliban "any time in the foreseeable future."

The British minister , however, said the UK is open for dialogue, adding that creating a safe passage for British citizens is a priority.

Raab also pointed out that the British Embassy in Afghanistan has moved to Doha.

"The Taliban must uphold its commitment to the inclusive government," Raab said, adding that the Taliban will be judged on its "actions, not words."

Meanwhile, the British foreign secretary met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to discuss regional and international developments, particularly the situation in Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the al-Thani office, Amiri Diwan.