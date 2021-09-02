Governor: 23 dead after severe rains in New Jersey alone

The devastating storm in the north-eastern United States in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida has killed more than 20 people in the state of New Jersey alone, the state's governor said Thursday.



"I am saddened to report that, as of right now, at least 23 New Jerseyans have lost their life to this storm," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted.



"The majority of these deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles by flooding and were overtaken by the water."



"Our prayers are with their family members," Murphy addded.

