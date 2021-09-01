Italian authorities investigating wildfire in Bibione holiday region

Authorities are investigating a forest fire in Italy's popular holiday region of Bibione, east of the city of Venice, according to media reports.



The suspicion is that the fire may have been set late on Sunday, the ANSA news agency reported on Sunday.



A passer-by called the fire brigade and, a few hours later, the firefighters extinguished the flames in the pine forest. The Carabinieri are now investigating the cause of the fire.



In Italy, fire brigades nationwide, but especially in the south and on the large islands, have been called out to extinguish tens of thousands of flames since mid-June amid the forest fire season.



In Calabria, the fires raged especially in the protected Aspromonte National Park. On Sunday, the fire brigade published photos from the area showing burned and charred land. According to media reports, a total of five people have died in Calabria in connection with the forest fires.



The forest fire situation on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia eased recently. The civil protection authorities of both islands lowered the wildfire risk for large areas.



In Tuscany, the fire brigade fought a forest fire in Scansano at the end of the week with several units and two firefighting aircraft.



Heat and drought have continuously caused the forest fires, but authorities also suspect arson may be another reason.



The Coldiretti agricultural association spoke of crop damage amounting to 1 billion euros (1.7 billion dollars) due to the fires and the drought. In many areas it has not rained for weeks.

