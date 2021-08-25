Turkish troops to be evacuated from war-torn Afghanistan - defense ministry

"It is important for Afghanistan to stabilise," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said as the troop withdrawal was announced.
"Turkey will continue to be in close dialogue with all parties in Afghanistan in line with this goal."
Since 2002, the Turkish Armed Forces have operated in Afghanistan under the UN, NATO, and bilateral agreements to contribute to the peace, welfare, and stability of the Afghan people, the statement said.
It added that the Turkish troops intervened together with the soldiers of other countries during the chaos and ensured security at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
As many as 1,129 civilian Turkish citizens were evacuated through military aircraft during the process, the statement noted.