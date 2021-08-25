Turkish troops to be evacuated from war-torn Afghanistan - defense ministry

Turkish Armed Forces

Turkey

evacuation

Turkish troops

Afghanistan

Turkey

NATO

Taliban

US troop withdrawal

Taliban

have been returning to their homeland with pride of successfully fulfilling task entrusted to them,"'s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday while announcing theof thefrom war-tornhad more than 500 non-combat troops stationed in Afghanistan as part of's now-abandoned mission in the war-torn country.It had been negotiating with both theand Washington about playing a role in protecting the airport after the, which is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday.But the's swift capture of the Afghan capital left those plans in disarray.

"It is important for Afghanistan to stabilise," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said as the troop withdrawal was announced.

" Turkey will continue to be in close dialogue with all parties in Afghanistan in line with this goal."



Since 2002, the Turkish Armed Forces have operated in Afghanistan under the UN, NATO, and bilateral agreements to contribute to the peace, welfare, and stability of the Afghan people, the statement said.

It added that the Turkish troops intervened together with the soldiers of other countries during the chaos and ensured security at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.