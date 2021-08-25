SPD ahead of Merkel’s CDU/CSU for 1st time in 15 years

For the first time in 15 years, Germany's co-ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) is more popular than outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), according to a new poll released Tuesday, just weeks ahead of next month's general elections.

The Social Democrats were again able to gain two percentage points compared to the previous week, ousting the conservative CDU/CSU bloc from first place in the poll by TV networks RTL/n-tv. The SPD now reaches 23%, with the CDU/CSU hovering around 22% (down one percentage point).

The SPD was last in front of the CDU/CSU in October 2006. At that time, the Social Democrats had 32% and the CDU/CSU 30%. The current 22% for Merkel's conservative alliance is the worst that the polling institute Forsa has seen since it was founded in 1984.

About a month before the Sept. 26 general elections, the latest survey could signal a leftist transition of power after 16 years of Merkel, who is retiring.

The poll underlines how momentum has tilted towards the top chancellor contender of the Social Democratic party, Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who remains far more popular than his conservative rival Armin Laschet.

Laschet, 60, has faced an uphill battle for the top job in the chancellery after a tough nomination race.

Laschet also committed a major election campaign blunder by laughing in the middle of a devastating flood catastrophe in his home state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The party that secures the most votes will have the chance to form a governing coalition, a task which is growing more and more complex.

The latest surveys indicate a wide range of ruling coalition alternatives, as six parties will probably have enough votes to enter parliament.