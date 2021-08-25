Climate action protesters continue rallying in London

Hundreds of environmentalist protesters descended on central London Wednesday on a third day of mass protests planned across the British capital.

Protesters marched to the Picadilly Circus after gathering first in front of the Brazilian Embassy to rally for "indigenous peoples of Amazon rainforests," closing the main junction and disrupting traffic.

More than 100 people have been arrested during the first two days of the protests in central London's busiest spots, including Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Cambridge Circus, Whitehall, and Oxford Street.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked the entrance of the Selfridges building and briefly rallied on Oxford Street, causing disruption. Some protesters locked themselves to vehicles, while some others glued themselves on shop windows.

"Extinction Rebellion will take to the streets again, with plans to disrupt the City of London to target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis -- the political economy," a statement from the group said on protests.

The organization's "Impossible Rebellion" protest began on Monday as thousands gathered in Trafalgar Square and marched to Leicester Square as they demand an end to investment in the fossil fuels driving climate change.

The Extinction Rebellion protests came only two months before the UN climate summit COP26 to be hosted by the UK on Oct. 31-Nov. 12.

World leaders are expected to meet in Glasgow "to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change."

A total of 102 protesters have been arrested so far, according to police. In similar protests from the group in 2019, more than 1,600 people were arrested.