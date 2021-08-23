Five dead, six injured after fire on Pemex offshore platform

Five workers were killed and six injured following Sunday's fire on an offshore platform that cut about a quarter of Mexico 's oil production, the chief executive of the state-run Petroleos Mexicanos said on Monday.

The fire broke out as crews were performing maintenance on the platform, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero Oropeza said at a briefing on Monday.

A search for missing workers continues, he added.

The platform remains out of operation, with about 421,000 barrels per day of oil lost and 125 wells offline, he said.









