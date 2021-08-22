YPG/PKK forcibly recruits dozens of Syrian teenagers in Raqqa

The YPG/PKK terror group abducted 28 people in Syria 's northern province of occupied Raqqa to join its armed group by force under "mandatory military service," according to sources.

Terrorists from the YPG/PKK stormed Mansura in the western countryside of Raqqa on Friday, according to sources who asked not to be named due to media restrictions.

The terror group abducted the young people who were picnicking with their families on the banks of the river at a resort, said sources.

They were taken to so-called training camps in the Tabqa district in Raqqa.

The YPG/PKK will continue to forcibly take young people from the city center of Raqqa and in rural areas to add to its armed staff, local sources emphasized.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



