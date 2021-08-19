Turkish troops neutralize 14 terrorists inside, outside borders

Turkish security forces neutralized at least 14 terrorists inside and outside of its borders, security sources announced Thursday.

Eight terrorists that Turkish forces have been tracking were neutralized in the Alanduz of Mount Cilo in eastern Hakkari province, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

The Interior Ministry said the terrorists were neutralized under the Eren-14 anti-terror operation.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified but the PKK terror group is known to be active in the area that is mountainous and borders Iraq and Iran.

Under the Eren anti-terror operations, one terrorist in Hozat in eastern Tunceli province and three terrorists were neutralized in Van province, said the ministry.

The successful operations included gendarmerie special operations teams who were supported by aerial elements, it added.

In a separate but related development, two YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized by Turkish troops in northern Syria, said the National Defense Ministry.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the PKK terror group in 2017, began in January to eliminate terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.