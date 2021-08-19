Myanmar military crackdown death toll tops 1,000: Watchdog

The death toll in the military crackdown in Myanmar following the Feb. 1 coup has risen to 1,000, according to a local monitoring group.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said in its latest update that seven people from Minkin Township and Shwebo Township in the Sagaing Region and Pauk Township in the Magway Region were recently killed and their deaths documented on Wednesday.

"As of 18 August, 1,006 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup," the group said, adding that the actual number of fatalities is likely much higher.

The report said 5,730 people are currently in detention in Myanmar, with 255 of them having been sentenced to person.

The association has been collecting data on those killed, injured, arrested, and missing since the military staged a coup in February.

In April, the junta-controlled media announced that the group had exaggerated the death toll, a claim it denies.

The group said they have a long history of documenting data on political prisoners in Myanmar, saying that it has maintained high ethical and methodological standards for accuracy and credibility since 2000.

Myanmar's military ousted President Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, and detained them along with other senior members of the pre-coup ruling National League for Democracy party, citing "election fraud."

The takeover has led to months of protests and a mass civil disobedience movement, which has been met by brutal force.