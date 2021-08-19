 Contact Us
France, Germany, UK very concerned about Iranian uranium enrichment

"Iran must halt activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) without delay. We urge Iran to return to the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible," said a joint statement from the foreign ministries of France, Germany and Britain.

Published August 19,2021
France, Germany and Britain expressed grave concern on Thursday about a report that said Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, saying this was a serious violation of its commitments.

"Iran must halt activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) without delay," said a joint statement from the foreign ministries of the three nations that was released in Germany.

"We urge Iran to return to the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible with a view to bringing them to a swift, successful conclusion. We have repeatedly stressed that time is on no-one's side," they added.

The U.N. atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium.