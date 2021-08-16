Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu discuss Afghanistan issue with NATO chief

Turkey 's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Monday held a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg , during which they discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan , according to diplomatic sources.

In separate phone calls, Çavuşoğlu also exchanged views on Afghanistan with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov , German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas , Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod , and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani .

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years, after US-led foreign forces occupied the country in 2001.