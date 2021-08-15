Turkey, Algeria share similar views on Libya, Tunisia and Palestine issues

The Turkish foreign minister on Sunday applauded his country's relations with Algeria, saying the two countries share similar views on issues related to Libya, Tunisia and Palestine.
Speaking to reporters after being received by the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will continue its cooperation and solidarity with Algeria for regional peace and stability.
"Our views coincide with Algeria on regional matters, be it Libya, Tunisia, developments in the Sahel region, including the Palestinian issue," he said.
As part of his visit to Algeria, Çavuşoğlu met with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra on Saturday.
The two officials held a news conference in which Çavuşoğlu said Turkey and Algeria are enhancing bilateral relations and that they would increase cooperation on regional issues as well.