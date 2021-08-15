Turkey, Algeria share similar views on Libya, Tunisia and Palestine issues

The Turkish foreign minister on Sunday applauded his country's relations with Algeria , saying the two countries share similar views on issues related to Libya , Tunisia and Palestine .

Speaking to reporters after being received by the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune , Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will continue its cooperation and solidarity with Algeria for regional peace and stability.

"Our views coincide with Algeria on regional matters, be it Libya , Tunisia , developments in the Sahel region, including the Palestinian issue ," he said.

As part of his visit to Algeria , Çavuşoğlu met with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra on Saturday.

The two officials held a news conference in which Çavuşoğlu said Turkey and Algeria are enhancing bilateral relations and that they would increase cooperation on regional issues as well.



