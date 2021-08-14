 Contact Us
Major earthquake strikes Haiti, felt across Caribbean

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with some damage already reported. The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island, according to images from witnesses.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 14,2021
A major earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday and was felt across the Caribbean where people fled their homes for fear that buildings might collapse.

The magnitude 7 earthquake quake struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The country is still recovering from a magnitude 7 earthquake closer to the capital 11 years ago that killed tens if not hundreds of thousands of people and flattened swathes of buildings, leaving many homeless.

"Everyone is really afraid. It's been years since such a big earthquake," said Daniel Ross, a resident in the eastern Cuban city of Guantanamo, adding that his home stood firm but the furniture shook.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.