Ankara rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

Turkey late on Friday rejected remarks by the Greek Foreign Ministry on the non-admission of a Greek citizen into Tureky.

The statement came after Greece's Foreign Ministry protested on Friday against the "wrongful and unjustified detention and deportation order" for a Greek national.

"We find it odd and reject the statement made by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the non-admission of a Greek citizen into our country, holding an ordinary passport, who did not have an official duty and title," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç .

Underlining that "the authority to set out entry conditions into a country is the sovereign right of every state," Bilgiç said the Greek citizen "did not meet the necessary conditions of entry."