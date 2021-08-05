180 wildfires in Turkey under control, says forestry minister

Turkey has successfully contained a total of 180 wildfires in the last nine days, the country's agriculture and forestry minister said on Thursday.

The wildfires erupted in 38 of the country's 81 provinces, Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter, adding that efforts are underway to put out the remaining 12 blazes in five provinces-Antalya, Aydın, Denizli, Isparta, and Muğla.

According to official figures, at least eight people have lost their lives since the fires started in south and southwestern Turkey on July 28.