Daily COVID-19 cases hit 2-month high in Germany

Germany on Wednesday reported its highest daily coronavirus infection count in two months as the Delta variant drives a new surge in cases.

The Robert Koch Institute confirmed 3,571 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily figure since June 4.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 25,900.

The more transmissible Delta variant has become the predominant strain in the country, and currently accounts for more than 91% of all new cases, according to the institute.

Health authorities confirmed 25 coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday, raising the nationwide death toll to 91,704.