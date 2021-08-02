News World No end in sight for Greek heatwave as fire out of control on Rhodes

A great number of firefighters, several water bomber planes and helicopters have been fighting against time to put out a forest fire on Greece's popular holiday island of Rhodes that destroyed homes and farm buildings, authorities said in a statement.

A heatwave in Greece is expected to continue through the week, with temperatures of around 44 degrees Celsius expected starting on Monday.



A fire on the popular holiday island of Rhodes that broke out on Sunday was burning out of control on Monday due to extreme drought and strong winds, the fire department said.



Hotel facilities on Rhodes are not affected so far by fire and heavy smoke, but three villages in the west of the island's capital were ordered to evacuate.



There were temporary power outages across large parts of the island on Sunday evening.



Firefighting aircraft and helicopters were deployed at first daylight to contain the flames, state television ERT reported.



The Ministry of Energy called on the public not to set air conditioners to very low temperatures - suggesting no lower than 26 degrees.



The prolonged heat and continued running of air conditioners at full blast is testing the country's energy system.



It was unclear when the heat would subside. Some meteorologists fear the high temperatures could last up to two weeks.











