Fugitive Kyrgyz leader Akayev brought back to Kyrgyzstan

A former president of Kyrgyzstan has been brought back to his home country from Russia, where he fled 16 years ago after a revolution ended his rule, local media reported on Monday, citing national security sources.

Askar Akayev, who was earlier declared wanted in connection with the Kumtor gold mine corruption probe, has been brought back to the Central Asian country thanks to the efforts of the State National Security Committee, reports said.

From the Manas International Airport in the capital Bishkek, he was taken to the State National Security Committee building for further investigation, they added.

This May, President Sadyr Japarov's government appointed a trustee to the Kumtor mine-founded in 1993 by the Canadian Centerra Gold company, during Akayev's rule-on the grounds that it caused significant environmental damage.

Akayev served as president of Kyrgyzstan from the country's independence in 1991 until his overthrow in March 2005. He and his family then escaped to Moscow.