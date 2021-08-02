News World Extreme heatwave sparks major fires in Bulgaria

Bulgaria has been hit by the biggest heatwave in nine years with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.



In the south of the Balkan country, two major fires raged on Tuesday amid extreme drought and strong winds. Residences or people, however, were not endangered, Bulgarian media reported.



The highest warning level, or red, was declared in nine of the 28 provinces in the country. Another two were under the second highest alert level, orange.



The highest temperatures - over 40 degrees - were recorded in the afternoon in Sandanski, on the border with Greece, in Plovdiv and in Ruse.



In the capital Sofia, temperatures climbed to an unpleasant 38 degrees. Meteorologists do not expect it to cool down until Thursday.



