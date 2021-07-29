France denounces UK quarantine rules as ‘discriminatory’

The UK's decision to keep quarantine measures for travelers from France and not for those coming from other EU countries is "incomprehensible," a French official said on Thursday, calling for a review of the "discriminatory" move.

On Wednesday, the UK announced new health measures permitting exemption of quarantine upon arrival for vaccinated EU citizens and US nationals. However, passengers arriving from France will still have to quarantine for 10 days.

The UK has placed France on the Amber list due to the "persistent presence of cases of Beta variant'' found on the French overseas territory of Reunion located in the Indian Ocean region.

Speaking to the LCI TV, Clement Beaune, the secretary of state for European Affairs, said the measures with regard to France "is excessive and incomprehensible" considering the quarantine exemption was granted for the rest of European countries and even the US.

Beaune said the UK's decision was "scientifically unfounded" as it was taken with a view of Beta variant which originated in South Africa and "represents less than 5% of cases in France and is mainly in overseas territories."

He added that France did not want to enter a "health war" or retaliate for now and hoped the decision would be reviewed in a week.

France's new updated travel guidelines have placed the UK on the orange list and vaccinated travelers have no restrictions to enter whereas unvaccinated travelers can only travel for compelling reasons after providing proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours before arrival.