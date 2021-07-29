Austria, UAE ink strategic partnership deal in Vienna

Austria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday signed a strategic partnership agreement in the Austrian capital Vienna.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz met with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his official visit to Austria.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, Kurz said that the UAE is an important ally for Austria in matters related to the fight against terrorism, extremism, and climate change, both regionally and internationally.

Besides, Al Nahyan stressed the importance of relations between the two countries and thanked Kurz for his hospitality.

Following the closed-door meeting, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and UAE's Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber signed the strategic partnership agreement.



