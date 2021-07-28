Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

An Israeli soldier killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement. The authorities also added that 41-year-old Shadi Omar Lotfi Salim was shot with live bullets by Israeli soldiers near the village of Beita.

Beita deputy mayor Mussa Hamayel told AFP that Israeli soldiers killed the man as entered the village on his return from work.

"He was killed in cold blood," the deputy mayor alleged, adding that there had been no protests in the area Tuesday night.

Some local residents described the man slain at the entrance to Beita village near the city of Nablus as a 41-year-old plumber who was heading home from work when he was shot dead. There were no disturbances there at the time, the locals said.

Beita has been the scene of frequent unrest since May, when dozens of Israeli families arrived and began building the wildcat settlement of Eviatar on a hilltop near Nablus in defiance of Israeli and international law.

After weeks of clashes and tensions, the government of nationalist Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett struck a deal with the settlers that saw them leave the Eviatar outpost.

The settlers left behind the rudimentary homes they built until the Israeli defence ministry determines whether the land can be considered state territory.

The Israeli military is maintaining a presence in Eviatar until the decision is made.

The agreement was rejected by the mayor of Beita, who said last Thursday that "clashes and protests will continue" as long as any Israeli "remains on our land".

All Jewish settlements in the West Bank are regarded as illegal by most of the international community.

The West Bank is among territories where Palestinians seek statehood. Violence has simmered there since U.S.-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel broke down in 2014.









