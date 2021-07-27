TURKEYS PARLIAMENT SPEAKER MUSTAFA ŞENTOP MEETS AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENT ILHAM ALIYEV IN BAKU

Turkey's parliament speaker met the president of Azerbaijan in the capital Baku on Tuesday.

Mustafa Şentop and President İlham Aliyev held a 30-minute meeting at the Zagulba Palace, according to diplomatic sources.

A Turkish parliamentary delegation was also present in the meeting.

Şentop, along with his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaiser, arrived in Baku on Monday for a meeting of the heads of parliaments of Turkey, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan.

The Turkish parliament speaker will be in Azerbaijan until Thursday and is expected to hold several more meetings, including with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and Turkish businesspeople.