TUNISIAN PRESIDENT DISCUSSES REGIONAL ISSUES WITH ALGERIAS FOREIGN MINISTER

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Tuesday discussed with Tunisian President Kais Saied regional issues along with bilateral relations.

Lamamra and Saied discussed the improvement of bilateral ties and cooperation, while the current political crisis in Tunisia was not among the issues discussed, according to the Algerian Foreign Ministry's statement.

On Monday, Saied and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed over the phone the developments in Tunisia, however, no further details were provided.

Lamamra's short visit came at the height of Tunisia's crisis where Saied on Sunday issued decisions to freeze the work of the parliament and to sack the Tunisian government.

Saied's move was denounced by the majority of Tunisian parliamentary blocs and parties, which considered it a violation of the constitution.