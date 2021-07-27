54% of Black Americans say they experienced unfair treatment: poll

Over half of Black Americans said they have experienced at least one form of unfair treatment, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

That includes 35% of respondents who reported being mistreated while shopping within the past 30 days, polling firm Gallup reported.

That is a new high, and is a marked increase from 2020 when 24% agreed with the question.

Gallup asked respondents about four other situations, including mistreatment in the workplace, at a restaurant or bar, in interactions with police and while receiving healthcare.

Respondents had similar experiences in those other situations compared to 2020, with responses ranging from 17% to 21%.

Still, the majority — 54% — said they experienced at least one form of mistreatment. Just 45% said they had not experienced unfair treatment in any of the situations within the past 30 days.