Fatalities reach 164 after heavy rains hit western India

The death toll from the rain-related incidents in the country's Maharashtra state has reached 164, officials said on Monday.

According to the details released by Maharashtra government, as of Monday, 164 people have died and 100 are missing since June 22 when heavy monsoon rains hit the western state, triggering floods in several parts.

Of the total 164 deaths, officials said the highest number of casualties (71) took place in the state's Raigad district where landslides took place last week.

Maharashtra and other Indian states are currently witnessing monsoon rains that have caused flood-like situations in many areas and left thousands of people stranded in the state.

Over 200,000 people have been evacuated so far in the floods in Maharashtra, according to official figures.

The state's Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told Anadolu Agency last week that the situation was under control.

India's air force, army, and navy are also involved in the rescue operation.

An Indian Navy statement on Monday morning said the seven flood rescue teams "continued with the efforts to provide assistance to the flood affected local population."

"The teams would be returning to Mumbai on 26 July on completion of rescue efforts; and will remain in a high state of readiness to respond to any further requests for assistance," it said.