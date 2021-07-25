Angolan president due for official visit to Turkey on Monday

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco is scheduled to pay an official visit to Turkey on Monday at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

In a statement, the directorate said Turkey-Angola relations will be reviewed in all its dimensions at the meeting -- the first at the presidential level -- along with opportunities to develop cooperation in various fields.

In the one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings, regional and international developments, especially in Africa, will also be evaluated during the visit set to last until Thursday, it added.

As part of the visit, agreements to lay the groundwork for bilateral ties are also to be signed.