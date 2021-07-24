Erdoğan: By the grace of Allah, Hagia Sophia not to feel the lack of sounds of prayer calls until the doomsday

Medeniyet güneşimizin yeniden yükselişinin sembolü olan #AyasofyanınDirilişi bir kez daha hayırlı olsun. Bizlere bu günleri gösteren Rabbimize hamdolsun…



İnşallah bu ulu mabedin kubbelerinden ezanların, salavatların, hatmi şeriflerin sesleri kıyamete kadar eksik olmayacak…

Turkish Presidenton Saturday issued a message to remember the 1st anniversary of the's reopening to worship for Muslims."May the, which is the symbol of the rise of our civilization sun, be aonce again. Thanks be to our Lord, who granted us to experience these holy days," Turkish leader Erdoğan said in a written statement published on the official social media pages."I hope that the voices of thefrom the domes of this great temple will not be out of the square," Erdoğan concluded his marking post.

He also posted a video showing the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for the first time after an 86-year hiatus.

On July 24, 2020, Friday prayers in the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque marked the first Muslim acts of worship there in 86 years.

In the past, Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years and 86 years as a museum, but most of its existence-1453 to 1934, nearly 500 years-it spent as a mosque, a status it resumed last year.