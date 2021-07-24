Erdoğan: By the grace of Allah, Hagia Sophia not to feel the lack of sounds of prayer calls until the doomsday

Medeniyet güneşimizin yeniden yükselişinin sembolü olan #AyasofyanınDirilişi bir kez daha hayırlı olsun. Bizlere bu günleri gösteren Rabbimize hamdolsun…— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 24, 2021
İnşallah bu ulu mabedin kubbelerinden ezanların, salavatların, hatmi şeriflerin sesleri kıyamete kadar eksik olmayacak… pic.twitter.com/7wUivL4Rft
He also posted a video showing the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for the first time after an 86-year hiatus.
On July 24, 2020, Friday prayers in the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque marked the first Muslim acts of worship there in 86 years.
In the past, Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years and 86 years as a museum, but most of its existence-1453 to 1934, nearly 500 years-it spent as a mosque, a status it resumed last year.