52 irregular migrants held after entering Turkey illegally

A total of 52 irregular migrants were held in eastern Turkey after they entered the country illegally, security sources said on Friday.

Among the irregular migrants, all Afghan nationals, were eight children, sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

While 27 were held in the Erzincan province after local police launched a campaign against migrant smuggling, 25 of the irregular migrants were captured in the Van province.

All were taken to provincial police headquarters for the routine procedures and will later be transferred to the local migration authorities.





