France to adjust security around President Macron in light of Pegasus spyware case

France has decided to re-adjust its security protocols, especially those regarding President Emmanuel Macron, in light of the Pegasus spyware case, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Thursday.

French paper Le Monde has reported that Macron's phone was on a list of potential targets for possible surveillance on behalf of Morocco in the spyware case.

MACRON CHANGES PHONE AND PHONE NUMBER IN LIGHT OF PEGASUS CASE

Macron has changed his phone and phone number in light of the Pegasus spyware case, a presidency official said, in one of the first concrete actions announced in relation to the scandal.

The official said there was no confirmation Macron's phone had indeed been hacked. "It's just additional security," the official told Reuters.









