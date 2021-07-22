Australia reports 2 more deaths linked to AstraZeneca vaccine blood clots

Australia reported two more deaths due to rare blood clotting disorder after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine, local media reported on Thursday.

The country's Therapeutic Goods Administration said that a woman, 48, in Victoria and a man, 44, from Tasmania died "after receiving their first doses," SBS News reported.

At least five such cases have been reported in Australia after more than 6.1 million AstraZeneca doses have been administered.

The report added that "all are linked to people receiving their first doses."

Parts of Australia are witnessing resurgence of new COVID-19 cases as New South Wales reported 124 new local cases -- its highest daily tally of the year.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she "expects the number of cases to rise even higher."

"[The virus] is spreading like we've never seen before."

Meanwhile, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged there was slowdown in vaccination program.

"I'm sorry that we haven't been able to achieve the marks that we had hoped for at the beginning of this year, of course I am," he told reporters.

He added that more pharmacies will be brought into rollout sooner.

Australia has fully vaccinated around 15% of its population aged above 16.

The country has reported 654,745 cases, including 10,729 deaths, since the outbreak of the pandemic.