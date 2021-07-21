GERMANYS COVID INCIDENCE MAY SURPASS 400 PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN SEPT -MINISTER

The number of infections per 100,000 people over seven days in Germany will reach more than 400 in September if case numbers keep rising at their current pace, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

After more than two months of steady decline, Germany's 7-day incidence, at 11.4 per 100,000 on Wednesday, has risen since early July due to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

More than 50 million people in Germany - 60% of the population - have received at least one shot of vaccine against the virus, Spahn said. Around 47% are fully vaccinated.

The German cabinet on Wednesday extended COVID-19 quarantine regulations for incoming travellers from higher-risk areas until mid-September. It also approved further details of a plan to build up its reserves against future pandemics.

The plan, initially announced last year, will cost double-digit million euros a year and aims to have one billion surgical masks, more than 240 million heavy-duty respirator masks, and other protective materials on reserve for future outbreaks.

With the National Health Protection Reserve, Germany will be prepared for a pandemic situation but also for possible wars or future supply-chain disruptions, he added.









