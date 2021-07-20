News World Alcohol linked to 4 per cent of all cancers diagnosed in 2020 - study

A study has revealed that nearly 4 per cent of all cancers diagnosed worldwide are linked to the consumption of alcohol. And it's not just binge drinkers but also moderate drinkers who are suffering the consequences.

Cancer warnings on packs of cigarettes are a familiar sight in many parts of the world nowadays. But might they one day also be needed for alcohol?



After all, alcohol is associated with a wide range of injuries and diseases, notably cancer, as a team of researchers note in a new study.



Researchers now say about 4 per cent of all cancers diagnosed worldwide are linked to the consumption of alcohol. And it's not just binge drinkers but also moderate drinkers who are suffering the consequences, the authors say.









