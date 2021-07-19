Turkish aid groups IHH and Red Crescent to hand out meat in Pakistan on Eid al-Adha feast

Turkish humanitarian aid groups are set to distribute aid to tens of thousands of needy people in Pakistan on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice.

"We will slaughter 700 cattle in Pakistan. We expect that about 90,000 people will benefit from the aid," Ibrahim Carlos Camilo, the Turkish Red Crescent's regional head, told Anadolu Agency.

The aid will be distributed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, and the Azad Kashmir region, Camilo said.

"Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has plans to slaughter 280 cattle in 16 different regions. We will distribute sacrificial meat to 10,450 families and 700 orphans in the country," IHH's Pakistan Representative Murat Kavaktan said.

Turkish humanitarian aid groups provide different forms of assistance to poor families worldwide, especially during religious occasions and festivals.

On Eid al-Adha, one of the two main Muslim holidays, people who can afford to slaughter an animal do so and distribute most of the meat to the needy, neighbours and relatives.





