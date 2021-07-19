TURKEY VOICES DEEP SORROW OVER DEADLY BUS ACCIDENT IN PAKISTANS PUNJAB PROVINCE

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday extended condolences over the loss of lives in a road accident in Pakistan.

"Learned with deep sorrow that many Pakistani brothers and sisters passed away in a bus accident in Punjab (northeastern province of Pakistan)," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

"I wish Allah's mercy to those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the injured and condolences to the brotherly people of Pakistan," he said.

Early Monday, a bus collided with a container truck, killing at least 27 people and injuring 40, according to Pakistani officials.