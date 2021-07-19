TURKEY VOICES DEEP SORROW OVER DEADLY BUS ACCIDENT IN PAKISTANS PUNJAB PROVINCE

 Contact Us
Published July 19,2021
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday extended condolences over the loss of lives in a road accident in Pakistan.

"Learned with deep sorrow that many Pakistani brothers and sisters passed away in a bus accident in Punjab (northeastern province of Pakistan)," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

"I wish Allah's mercy to those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the injured and condolences to the brotherly people of Pakistan," he said.

Early Monday, a bus collided with a container truck, killing at least 27 people and injuring 40, according to Pakistani officials.