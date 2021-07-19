Erdoğan urges people to get COVID vaccine in Eid al-Adha message

Turkey has significantly contained the spread of COVID-19 and the country will observe this year's Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in relatively better conditions, the Turkish president said on Monday.

In a video message marking the Muslim holiday, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said there is no problem with the COVID-19 vaccine supply and invited all people over 18 years of age to benefit from the vaccination campaign.

Erdoğan said the vaccination rate in the country is at a "good level" compared to the world average.

He urged the people to protect themselves against the "insidious threat" by keeping their precautions and by getting vaccinated.

The drop in the number of cases, patients and deaths through vaccination plays an important role in the morale of the nation, the president said.

"We regret that we are still unable to fulfill the obligation of Hajj [one of the five pillars of Islam], which is an inseparable part of the Eid al-Adha. We hope to reach the days when the Hajj, which will be held with limited participation, will be performed again with the participation of millions, with love, enthusiasm and conversation," he said.

Erdoğan said the biggest defense against the pandemic is vaccination with measures such as hygiene, mask, and social distance.

Turkey has administered nearly 63.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

According to Health Ministry data, over 38.97 million people have gotten their first dose, while over 20.88 million have received their second dose.

To date, over 62.74% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.







