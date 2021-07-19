BIDEN HOSTS JORDANS KING ABDULLAH AT WHITE HOUSE

US President Joe Biden hosted Jordanian King Abdullah at the White House on Monday in a meeting widely-expected to focus on Middle East issues.

The leaders offered largely perfunctory remarks in brief comments before reporters were escorted out of the Oval Office as Biden and Abdullah held their bilateral meeting behind closed doors.

The White House billed the meeting as "an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan's leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region."

Abdullah recently overcame a challenge to his rule from his half-brother Prince Hamzah with the assistance of the US.

He will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Abdullah is the first of three Middle East leaders expected to visit the White House soon. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will visit on July 26 followed by a yet to be scheduled face-to-face with Naftali Bennett, Israel's new prime minister.