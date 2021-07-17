UK health secretary tests positive for COVID-19

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 after developing mild symptoms.

The health secretary confirmed his diagnosis on Twitter but said that he has had two vaccine shots and is awaiting a PCR test to determine the severity of his condition.

"I wanted to update you all that I have tested positive for Covid. I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral-flow test this morning, and its come out positive. So, I am now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the results of the PCR test. I am grateful that I have had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild," Javid said in a video.

Javid is among a list of senior government officials who have contracted the virus. Last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former health secretary Matt Hancock and former chief adviser Dominic Cummings also tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus cases are on the surge across the UK, owing in part to the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Infections surpassed 50,000 on Friday, the highest single-day level since January of this year, when the UK was engulfed in a third wave and placed under national lockdown.

On July 19, the country will lift most coronavirus restrictions, making it the freest country in Europe. The 2-meter restriction will be ended, and people will no longer be required to wear masks unless they are using public transportation or attending entertainment venues.