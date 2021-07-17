Turkish aid agency TIKA hands out seeds and agricultural tools to South Sudanese farmers

Turkey's state-run aid agency on Friday delivered seeds and agricultural tools to farmers in South Sudan.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided 2,600 kilograms of seeds and 2,500 farming tools to more 1,000 farmers on the outskirts of the capital Juba.

Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf said agriculture is one of the most important sectors across the world, underlining his family's own history with farming, which he said spanned a century.

"This is a very happy occasion to be among beautiful friendly people ... This is our fifth time distributing seeds and agricultural tools to farmers in South Sudan," said Mutaf.

He underlined that the latest shipment would not be the final donation from Turkey to the East African country.

"Turkey is working closely with the government of South Sudan and all relevant authorities for the benefit of the people of this country."

He added that the Turkish Embassy is active on donations and cooperation with all parts of South Sudanese society and relevant authorities on easing the living conditions of the country's people.

TIKA's donation includes peanuts, sorghum, maize, tomato, onion, okra, and sesame seeds.

The equipment, including rakes, axes, sickles, and hoes, were also handed over to the farmers at a ceremony organized in collaboration with South Sudan Farmers Union.

Manasseh Wal, the local chief of the Gumbo area, voiced appreciation for Turkey's donation, adding that it would otherwise be difficult to acquire these materials for the farmers.

"With this economic crises we are in, it's very difficult for us to buy seeds and agriculture tools in the market but now with support from the Turkish government, we will be able now to continue with our farming."

He said that many farmers who had been unable plant due to the lack of materials would now be able to resume their work.

Osman Anei Akot, the national chairperson of the South Sudan farmers Union, said the donation would help the farmers in the area go on with their farming.

He said TIKA raised their morale to continue with their work as farmers, and expressed thanks to Turkey for its support, calling Ankara to continue its support to improve their farming skills in the country.