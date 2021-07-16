Turkish forces neutralize 7 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces neutralized seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The several terrorists were neutralized when fire support units retaliated to firing on a Turkish base within the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said in a statement.

Three of the terrorists were neutralized in the Tel Rifat region were from the terror group's main base in Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, the statement said.

The other four terrorists were neutralized in strikes on their positions in Shaykh Issa and Ayn Daqnah, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.