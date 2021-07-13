News World Virus spreads in Spain, prompting authorities to impose restrictions

Published July 14,2021

In Spain, the number of cases of Covid-19 continues to rise, with the Health Ministry recording 13,393 infections within the past day on Tuesday.



The latest surge brings the country's seven-day incidence rate - the number of new cases per 100,000 people over a week - from 226 to 258 within a day.



Mainly young people under the age of 30 are those infected, the ministry said.



Health Minister Carolina Darias however said she was optimistic, citing progress in the country's vaccination campaign. She said Spain would soon be able to reduce its case numbers again.



Her comments came as more and more regions imposed further restrictions to contain the disease.



Valencia was the first of the country's 17 regions to reintroduce a night curfew, with the approval of the judiciary. In areas where infection rates are highest, people may only leave their homes with a valid reason between the hours of 1 am and 6 am, in a regulation that affects Valencia, Benicassim and Gandia.



On the Canary Islands, popular among German holidaymakers, the authorities have applied to introduce a night curfew, and the judiciary is due to decide this on Wednesday.



However, Catalonia is worst affected, where the seven-day incidence rate reached 579 on Tuesday. The region has introduced restrictions on nightlife in response.



The regional government said all businesses, including restaurants, bars, cultural and sports venues, must close from 0:30 am at the latest, in a decision from Monday.



