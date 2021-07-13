Cuban YouTube star detained while speaking live on Spanish television

A Cuban YouTube star was arrested during a live television interview as she described the protests under way in her country on Tuesday.



The woman, who calls herself Dina Stars, was talking to Spanish channel Cuatro's "Todo es Mentira" programme when she suddenly interrupted another guest and said, "the security forces are out there."



The Cuban woman went to the door of her apartment in Havana, then returned to the cameras to say she was being taken away.



"I hold the government responsible for whatever happens to me," she said.



At the weekend, people in Cuba took to the streets in large numbers to protest the island's Communist government.



Demonstrators had mainly gathered in the municipality of San Antonio de los Banos, south-west of Havana, on Sunday to protest the economic troubles and political repression in the one-party country, as shown on videos circulating on social media.



Further rallies were held in Havana, Holguin, Matanzas, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba.



Earlier in her interview, Dina Stars referred to the protests saying, "We need help. People are being killed here."

People have nothing left to lose, she said.



"People in Cuba are dying - either starving to death or getting sick because there's no medicine, or being killed in a demonstration."



Cuba's economy is suffering badly from the collapse of tourism in the pandemic, as well as US sanctions.



The security forces responded with force, according to videos shared online.



There were deaths and injuries, according to activists and journalists, although no official figures were released.



At least 115 people were detained, according to Amnesty International, including prominent dissidents and journalists. Dozens of people were said to have disappeared.