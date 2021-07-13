Cuban YouTube star detained while speaking live on Spanish television

A Cuban YouTube star was arrested during a live television interview as she described the protests under way in her country on Tuesday.
The woman, who calls herself Dina Stars, was talking to Spanish channel Cuatro's "Todo es Mentira" programme when she suddenly interrupted another guest and said, "the security forces are out there."
The Cuban woman went to the door of her apartment in Havana, then returned to the cameras to say she was being taken away.
"I hold the government responsible for whatever happens to me," she said.
At the weekend, people in Cuba took to the streets in large numbers to protest the island's Communist government.
Demonstrators had mainly gathered in the municipality of San Antonio de los Banos, south-west of Havana, on Sunday to protest the economic troubles and political repression in the one-party country, as shown on videos circulating on social media.
Further rallies were held in Havana, Holguin, Matanzas, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba.
Earlier in her interview, Dina Stars referred to the protests saying, "We need help. People are being killed here."