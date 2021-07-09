News World Three Italian Euro 2020 journalists positive for coronavirus

Three Italian journalists covering the national team at Euro 2020 have tested positive for the coronavirus two days before Italy take on England at the final in Wembley.



As a result a scheduled press conference with defender Leonardo Bonucci took place only digitally at the team's training camp in Florence.



Media reports said the three were a reporter and two TV technicians from the Italian public broadcaster RAI.



Italy are operating with a strict hygiene concept as part of the Euros and are set to return to London on Saturday.