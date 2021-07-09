 Contact Us
Macron: France to withdraw more than 2,000 troops from Sahel

said Friday that would start closing its bases in northern Mali before the end of the year, part of a drawdown of French troops fighting Islamist extremists in the . "The shutdowns of these sections will start in the second half of 2021 and be completed by early 2022," Macron said during a press conference.

Published July 09,2021
French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday his country will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa's Sahel region starting in the coming months.

Macron announced last month a future reduction of France's military presence, arguing that the current operation is no longer adapted to the need. It had also met opposition from some Africans.

After discussions with African leaders in the region Friday, Macron announced that France would reduce its force to 2,500 to 3,000 troops over the long term and focus on special regional forces instead. France currently has 5,000 troops in the region.