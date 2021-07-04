News World India police crackdown after toxic liquor tragedy leaves dozens dead

Police in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday launched a crackdown against moonshine bosses and smugglers after a toxic liquor tragedy claimed at least 35 lives in the region.



Twenty-seven leading suspects - including "liquor mafia" bosses, smugglers, and owners of factories in Aligarh district where the poisonous brew was manufactured - face charges under the state's "Gangster Act," regional police chief Kalanidhi Naithani said.



"We have begun taking strong action against those involved in this illicit liquor trade. We have frozen their bank accounts and seized ill-gotten property and assets worth 1.2 billion rupees (16 million dollars) secured from this racket," he added.



The accused face jail terms between two to 10 years along with fines if found guilty, police said.



Five administrative officials have been suspended for negligence.



Tainted liquor produced and supplied by the moonshine network was confirmed to be behind the deaths of 35 villagers in Aligarh at the end of May. It is believed to be the cause of another 71 deaths, but a medical confirmation was awaited, officials told domestic media.



Investigations have shown that the drink contained methanol, which is fatal when consumed in large amounts. Methanol, a chemical used in antifreeze, is added to brews to increase potency, but in very small doses.



"With the crackdown, we have smashed a 15-year-old illegal liquor trade in the region in about a month's time," Naithani said.



The illegal liquor trade thrives in India because it is much cheaper than commercially produced alcohol. Hundreds of people, mostly the poor, die in India every year after consuming such toxic alcohol.



