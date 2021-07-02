US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years

 Contact Us
American troops on Friday vacated one of the biggest military bases in , said a senior U.S. defence official as part of the peace agreement with the . "All American soldiers and members of NATO forces have left the Bagram air base, said a senior security official on condition of anonymity.

Published July 02,2021
After nearly 20 years the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday.

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release it to the media.

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S Miller, "still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces."