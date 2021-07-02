 Contact Us
News World Putin, Macron pledge to improve Russia-EU ties

Putin, Macron pledge to improve Russia-EU ties

Russian President and French President plan to improve relations between Russia and Europe, the Kremlin said on Friday after a telephone call between the two leaders.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 02,2021
Subscribe
PUTIN, MACRON PLEDGE TO IMPROVE RUSSIA-EU TIES

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situations in Ukraine and Libya, which have been hit by political unrest, on Friday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Macron's office.

Macron said he was keen for relations to improve between the European Union and Russia.

Last month, European Union leaders rejected a Franco-German proposal to hold a summit with Russia after Poland and Baltic countries said it would send the wrong message as East-West ties deteriorate.