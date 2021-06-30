UN war crimes court convicts 2 Serbs over Bosnia atrocities

A United Nations court has convicted two former allies of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic of aiding and abetting crimes committed by notorious Serb paramilitaries in a Bosnian town in 1992.

However, the court said Wednesday there was not sufficient evidence to convict them of other crimes in other towns and villages in Bosnia and Croatia as the former Yugoslavia violently disintegrated in the early 1990s.

Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic were convicted of aiding and abetting the crimes of murder, deportation, forcible transfer and persecution in the town of Bosanski Samac and each sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. The judgment can be appealed.









