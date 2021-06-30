Beaten and stripped by Greek security, irregular migrants pushed back to Turkey by force

Turkish security forces rescued 42 irregular migrants who were illegally sent to Turkey's northwestern Edirne province by Greek security forces at the border between Turkey and Greece.

In a statement, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Greek security forces continued their inhumane treatment of irregular migrants.

The ministry said the 42 irregular migrants, including 12 who were completely naked, were allowed to cross into the Nazımbey Ciftligi region to fulfill their urgent needs.

The irregular migrants told security forces that after they were nabbed in Greece, they were not given food and water and were treated very harshly. Their clothes were also taken off completely and they were beaten and sent to Turkey by force.